Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

NEMTF remained flat at $$104.00 on Friday. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

