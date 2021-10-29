Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEMTF. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nemetschek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $$104.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.