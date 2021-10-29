NeoWorld Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $395,944.76 (NASH)

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One NeoWorld Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $395,944.76 and $854.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NeoWorld Cash has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00050243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00251864 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . The official message board for NeoWorld Cash is blog.neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

