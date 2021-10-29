NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0122 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $3.99 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229850 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00098873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

