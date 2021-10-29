NestEGG Coin (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $313,844.30

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $313,844.30 and approximately $10,123.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00045227 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001033 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

