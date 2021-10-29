Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $13.49 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $13.49 million and $1.69 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,892.26 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00061980 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00042856 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.00613214 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io

