Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) vs. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Head to Head Survey

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.71 million 0.69 -$5.94 million ($0.73) -11.53 CooTek (Cayman) $441.51 million 0.16 -$47.37 million ($0.77) -1.44

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CooTek (Cayman). Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Net Element has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33% CooTek (Cayman) -14.18% -4,961.81% -51.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Net Element beats CooTek (Cayman) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

