NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Buyback 3,000,000 Shares

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.83. 801,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,081. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $880.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

