Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.56.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.
