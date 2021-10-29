Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 710.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

