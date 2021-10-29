Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.81 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $613.45 million and $26.81 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 637,737,739 coins and its circulating supply is 637,737,154 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.