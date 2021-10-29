New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.84.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.