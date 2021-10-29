New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 6,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

Get New World Development alerts:

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.