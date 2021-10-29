New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NDVLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. 6,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. New World Development has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
About New World Development
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.