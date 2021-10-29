New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

