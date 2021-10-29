Newmark Group (NMRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Newmark Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. On average, analysts expect Newmark Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newmark Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMRK shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

