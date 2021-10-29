Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 438,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. Newmont has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Newmont by 15.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

