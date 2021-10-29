Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 220,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,278. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. Newmont has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 540,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after buying an additional 122,063 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

