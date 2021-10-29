Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.58 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $125.07 million and $9.58 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00070185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00071564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,201.25 or 1.00315286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.12 or 0.06988249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

