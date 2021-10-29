Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 21,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.64. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

