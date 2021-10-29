Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Update

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the September 30th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NEXA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 21,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.64. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Nexa Resources Company Profile
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.