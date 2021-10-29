NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Short Interest Up 111.1% in October

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 111.1% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero bought 25,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $394,482.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Dondero bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 186,802 shares of company stock worth $2,740,683.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,804,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,550,000 after buying an additional 238,792 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NHF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.19. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,307. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

