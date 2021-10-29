NextDAO (NAX) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $854,429.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00070354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,181,347,381 coins and its circulating supply is 2,141,115,272 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

