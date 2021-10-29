NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,304 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $95,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,706. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

