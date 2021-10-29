NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 757,341 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc owned 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NEP opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.01. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

