NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,462 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,386 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.8% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $146,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $165.42. 99,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,497,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.