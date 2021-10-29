Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 520.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 428,171 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 68.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 39.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

