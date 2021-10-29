Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NICH opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18. Nitches has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.46.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

