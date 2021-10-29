Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.83

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 7854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

Get Nkarta alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $521.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock valued at $736,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.