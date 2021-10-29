NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.42% of NL Industries worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.44. NL Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

NL Industries Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL).

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.