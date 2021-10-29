Noir (NOR) Market Cap Tops $126,863.60

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $126,863.60 and approximately $251.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00103143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00429174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00046116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,481,677 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

