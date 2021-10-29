Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 927,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,713,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

