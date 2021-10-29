Nokia’s (NOK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nokia (NYSE:NOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,713,031. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

