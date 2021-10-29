Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.