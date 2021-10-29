None (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Trading Down 1.3%

None (NYSEARCA:GLDB)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for None Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for None and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.