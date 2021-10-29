Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $293.05. The stock had a trading volume of 983,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,844. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $204.45 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.17.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

