North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 113.2% from the September 30th total of 12,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,947 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

NRT stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,169. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $96.77 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 1,279.36%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.