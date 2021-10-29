North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 5.03% of North Mountain Merger worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in North Mountain Merger during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $429,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

