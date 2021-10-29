Northern Trust Corp Has $51.52 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,906 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.94% of Teradata worth $51,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $56.12 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

