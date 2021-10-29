Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $51,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.92 and a 52-week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.