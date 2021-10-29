Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $416.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $424.00 to $416.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

NOC traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $356.42. 10,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,989. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

