Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-$2.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

