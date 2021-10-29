Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.13. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 152,199 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

