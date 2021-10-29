Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Raised by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $108.33. The stock has a market cap of $253.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

