NuCypher (NU) Achieves Market Cap of $719.68 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $719.68 million and approximately $547.76 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.12 or 0.00229965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00098841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,323,579,471 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.