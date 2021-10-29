Numeraire (NMR) Price Hits $42.34 on Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be bought for $42.34 or 0.00067935 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $431.74 million and approximately $19.13 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

NMR is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,832 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,301 coins. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

