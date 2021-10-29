Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 122.9% in October

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ QQQX opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.