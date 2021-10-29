Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Up 122.9% in October

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the September 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ QQQX opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $30.84.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 89,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.