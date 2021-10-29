Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Stock Price Up 0%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.22 and last traded at $125.98. 221,659 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,767% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

