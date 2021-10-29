NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of NV5 Global worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $104.58 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.28.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $4,200,050 over the last three months. 17.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

