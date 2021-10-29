nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NVT traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. 1,034,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVT. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

