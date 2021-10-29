nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 1694074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 72.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.