NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $755,933,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,908,754. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average of $186.96. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $252.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.