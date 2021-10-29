NXM (NXM) Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $166.96 or 0.00268580 BTC on major exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $320,359.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00234768 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00098639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,901,805 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,845 coins. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

